Celery Salad with Dates, Almonds, and Parmigiano Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
8 celery stalks (leaves separated and reserved), tough fibers peeled off, sliced on an angle into ¼-inch thick pieces
4 Medjool dates, pitted and roughly chopped
½ cup roughly chopped toasted almonds
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon dried chile flakes
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 ounces|60 grams Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved into shards with a vegetable peeler
extra-virgin olive oil, to taste
Directions
- Put the celery in a bowl of ice water and soak for about 20 minutes to heighten the crispness. Drain and pat dry, then pile into a medium bowl.
- Add the celery leaves, dates, almonds, lemon juice, and chile flakes and toss together. Season generously with salt and black pepper. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Add the Parmigiano and ¼ cup|60 ml olive oil and toss gently. Taste again and adjust the seasoning so you have a lovely, salty, tart, sweet balance. Serve cool.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: Excerpted from Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables by Joshua McFadden (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2017.
