Celery Salad with Dates, Almonds, and Parmigiano Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

8 celery stalks (leaves separated and reserved), tough fibers peeled off, sliced on an angle into ¼-inch thick pieces

4 Medjool dates, pitted and roughly chopped

½ cup roughly chopped toasted almonds

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon dried chile flakes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ounces|60 grams Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved into shards with a vegetable peeler

extra-virgin olive oil, to taste

Directions

Put the celery in a bowl of ice water and soak for about 20 minutes to heighten the crispness. Drain and pat dry, then pile into a medium bowl. Add the celery leaves, dates, almonds, lemon juice, and chile flakes and toss together. Season generously with salt and black pepper. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Add the Parmigiano and ¼ cup|60 ml olive oil and toss gently. Taste again and adjust the seasoning so you have a lovely, salty, tart, sweet balance. Serve cool.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: Excerpted from Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables by Joshua McFadden (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2017.

