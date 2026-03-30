Céline Dion Announces Her Return to the Stage With Run of Paris Concerts

Céline Dion has announced a series of comeback concerts at Paris’ La Défense Arena this fall.

The residency will see the legendary chanteuse perform 10 concerts over the course of five weeks. The first appearance is slated for Saturday, September 12. Shows will fall on subsequent Wednesdays and Saturdays thereafter, with the final concert on Wednesday, October 14.

Videos by VICE

The performances will be Dion’s first in six years, aside from her appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Dion was diagnosed in 2022 with a rare neurological condition known as stiff-person syndrome that has made performing challenging for the singer, but not impossible.

How to Get tickets to Céline Dion Paris 2026

If you want your shot at attending one of these historic concerts, register for presale at Céline Dion’s official site here. Presales go live Tuesday, April 7 at 10 AM CEST. General onsale will begin Friday, April 10 at 10 AM CEST.

You can also find Céline Dion tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Céline’s Announcement

The singer announced the concert series in a video Monday. “I’m doing great. Managing my health, I’m feeling good, I’m singing again,” the singer said in the English-language version (the Québéc native made the same announcement in French for her Parisian fans). “Every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers, your support, and love,” Dion told her fans in the announcement. “I’ve missed you so much.”

“This year, I’m getting the best gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you, once again, in Paris,” the singer continued. “I can’t wait to see you again.”

Je ne pleure pas, c’est toi qui pleures.

09/12 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]

09/16 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]

09/19 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]

09/23 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]

09/26 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]

09/30 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]

10/03 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]

10/07 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]

10/10 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]

10/14 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena [BUY TICKETS]