Celine Dion’s Children’s Clothing Line Called ‘Satanic’ by Priest

Earlier this month, Celine Dion launched a gender neutral children’s clothing brand in collaboration with Nununu called CELINUNUNU. She announced the release via a launch video in which she walks into a hospital nursery and blows black glitter onto the newborn babies, dressed in pink and blue. Miraculously, their outfits transform into black and white onesies—desaturating their clothing until it’s no longer imbued with gendered colors. But, according to long-time Catholic pastor and exorcist Monsignor John Esseff of Pennsylvania, Dion’s new brand and corresponding video are “definitely satanic.”

“People behind this are influencing children to disorder,” Esseff told the National Catholic Register. “This is definitely satanic. There is a mind behind it—an organized mindset.” CELINUNUNU, however, considers itself a brand that “liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl, and enables younger people to grow on values of equality with the freedom to strengthen their own power of personality based on mutual respect.”

Esseff, whose stance is that “the way this gender thing has spread is demonic,” is not alone. When CELINUNUNU first dropped it received mixed reviews. Some were thrilled by the line moving fashion in what they consider the right direction, while others voiced their dissatisfaction. Shortly after Dion announced the brand, Fox News aired a segment in which they said CELINUNUNU’s video had “disturbing symbolism.” National Catholic Register writer Patti Armstrong, who first reached out to Esseff, seems to agree, writing that “occult themes on children is disturbing [sic]” and urging readers to join her in praying for the children made to wear CELINUNUNU.

Esseff, who has been carrying out exorcisms in Scranton, PA for over 40 years, maintains that the “demonic dimension” of CELINUNUNU runs deep, despite the company’s insistence that their goal is to “enable [children] to be who they are, so that their choices are driven by their own true essence and free spirit, beyond stereotypes or any norm.”

It appears that the brand’s idea of empowerment is this exorcist’s idea of demonic possession.