Celine Dion’s Brand Will Go On: Singer to Launch Fashion, Lifestyle Line



Pop icon and chanteuse, Celine Dion is in the news because our girl is launching a fashion line. Yes! Actually, our Quebecois gem is launching a lifestyle line and brand, according to Billboard. In an interview with the publication, Dell Furano, CEO of Epic Rights, the company partnering with Dion on this new business quest, said “launching a lifestyle brand was just a natural extension for Celine at this point in her career, particularly because it’s all from her point of view.” Furano also said that “what makes this unique from [other artist programs] is simple: it is Celine herself.” Well, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” era Dion is the singer in her literal prime and I hope she uses the video as inspiration for her line. We do have to wait until 2017 though, so I hope chokers and Meat Loaf levels of drama are still fashionable then.

In case you forgot how triumphant “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” was, please see below:

Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer for Noisey Canada