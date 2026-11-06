Céline Dion Unleashes Her Inner Metalhead at Metallica’s Las Vegas Concert

Never let it be said that Céline Dion isn’t a metalhead at heart. Fans spotted the beloved Canadian songstress at one of Metallica’s shows at the Las Vegas Sphere, and she was letting that inner metal-Canuck right out.

In fan-shot footage, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer rocked out and played some air guitar while she watched the legendary thrash metal band.

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Honestly, it looks more like she’s playing air bass. Just look at how she’s got that hand way up on the neck of her invisible instrument and the other just slappin’. Check out the video below and see for yourself.

🎸 Céline Dion lo dio todo anoche en el concierto de Metallica en Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/NJYzQIGQVx — Celine Dion Spain (@CDionSpain_) November 6, 2026

Notably, Céline Dion is not the first celebrity spotted at Metallica’s Vegas Sphere shows. Among others, WWE boss and wrestling icon Triple H (Paul Michael Levesque) was also seen at one of the shows.

He spent a fair amount of time riling up the crowd, as only a good crowd-work specialist would.

Metallica’s Vegas Sphere shows will extend into 2027, and then they hit the road

Metallica has wrapped up their 2026 run at the Sphere in Las Vegas, but it will pick back up in 2027. After the final run of those residency shows, the band will hit the road again, making one last trek on their M72 World Tour. Limp Bizkit and Swedish metal band Avatar will join them. Find all those new North American dates below.

May 8 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

May 13 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

May 18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

May 26 – Fayetteville, AR – Razorback Stadium

May 29 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

June 2 – Raleigh, NC – Carter-Finley Stadium

June 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

June 8 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium

June 12 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

June 15 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field

June 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

I was lucky enough to catch a stop on the M72 World Tour, and I can attest that it’s an incredible show. In June ’25, the good folks from Baker’s Bourbon invited me to join one of their press trips, and it was to Denver to check out the tour. Limp Bizkit was a blast, and Metallica put on a hell of a show. Speaking purely as a fan: if you have a chance to catch one of these final dates, do it.

Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images