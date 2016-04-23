Celtics’ Marcus Smart Fined $5,000 for Absurd Soccer-Style Dive, Isiah Thomas Let Off the Hook for Slap

I’m not one to use the word “absurd” too much, but this certainly warrants it. Last night, Marcus Smart was out there looking like some kind of flailing Italian soccer Muppet in the Celtics-Hawks Game 3 of the Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs, as he dove in just about the most absurd way possible. A cool breeze could have carried him miles away, based on the acting he was doing out there. Dude must be keeping up on his Serie A.

Well, the NBA took notice of Smart’s bad behavior, as they fined him a solid $5,000 for flopping about like a mating-bound salmon, according to the Boston Globe. Let’s take a look at that on loop, courtesy of our very own David Roth‘s Vine:

In other news, there must’ve been something in that Bostonian water, as Isaiah Thomas, moments earlier, decided to clock Dennis Schroder in the face as he ran by:

After Thomas made the petty smack, Schroder (I’m not gonna say rightfully, but rightfully) pushed Thomas to the ground, and Celtics forward Jared Sullinger had to hold Thomas back. Contrary to what many expected, Thomas was not suspended a game for his ridiculous behavior.

Schroder later told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “I’m not going to let nobody slap me in my face.I told [Thomas] that. If you want to play like that, we’ll play like that. I was mad.”

Get mad, Schroder. This is playoff basketball. You’ll see each other again soon—tomorrow night at 6pm ET, to be precise. And it won’t be friendly.