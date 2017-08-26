Central Italian Super Lemon Haze Bruschetta Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

**Ingredients

**

for the Super Lemon Haze Olive Oil:

14 grams|397 grams fully cured Super Lemon Haze

8 ounces|227 ml olive oil

for the bruschetta:

6 plum tomatoes

8 fresh basil leaves

3 medium-sized fresh mozzarella balls

3 garlic cloves

1 shallot

1 fresh small baguette

1 ounce|30 ml Super Lemon Haze Olive Oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

To make the Super Lemon Haze Olive Oil, add the olive oil and ground cannabis into a double boiler then heat on the stove top over medium-low. Make sure to completely stir in the ground cannabis so that it is completely covered by the oil. Cook this mixture for 1 hour then remove from the heat and strain with a fine mesh strainer or cheese cloth into a measuring cup. After the olive oil cools completely pour into a sterilized glass bottle of your choice then secure the cap tightly. Store your cannabis infused basic olive oil in the refrigerator. This olive oil will have a shelf life of 1 month when refrigerated. As a precaution, under no circumstances should the cannabis have any traces of moisture content left in them. Any amount of water no matter how minute will create the perfect environment in the oil to breed bacteria and can create toxins such as botulism. Make sure the cannabis is 100% cured before infusing. If at any point the bottle begins to cloud throw away immediately as this means sources of contamination have taken root in your oil. Coarsely chop the tomatoes, basil leaves, mozzarella balls, garlic, and shallot. Gather all the coarsely chopped ingredients into a bowl and add the Super Lemon Haze Olive Oil. Now add the balsamic vinegar, sea salt and pepper. Toss the mixture until well lubricated by the oil and balsamic vinegar. Slice the fresh baguette and lay the slices in an ungreased pan. Put the pan under your broiler in the oven for 5 minutes or until slightly golden brown and crispy. Pull from the oven and spoon your tomato mixture onto the pieces of bread while the bread is warm. Serve immediately as an appetizer.

From Bong Appetit: Colorado Ganja Tour

