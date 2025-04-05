CEO Accused of Attacking, Threatening to Kill Man on Cruise

A finance CEO was feeling less than zen at sea. Kenneth DeGiorgio, the CEO of First American Financial, allegedly choked a threatened to kill a fellow cruise passenger aboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady, according to a federal criminal complaint obtained by multiple outlets.

The alleged altercation started when Kenneth and his wife, Nichol DeGiorgio, saw a man, who was identified only as M.A., dancing barefoot in the ship’s On The Rocks bar. Nichol allegedly asked the man to put on shoes, and things are said to have escalated from there.

“Look, we are all grown-ups here, can you put your shoes on?” Nichol told law enforcement she asked M.A.

M.A. didn’t respond well to the request, allegedly putting up his middle finger and stating, “Shut up, you fucking bitch.”

Hearing M.A.’s response, Kenneth was seen on surveillance footage crossing the room to confront him. He allegedly grabbed him by the throat and threw him to the floor.

M.A. alleged to authorities that Kenneth “used a lot of force” during the altercation. He additionally claimed that he felt as if his “throat was going to be ripped out.”

Additionally, M.A. claimed that Kenneth said, “I am going to fucking kill you.”

What Happened After the Alleged Cruise Ship Assault

Security responded to the incident. They ordered Kenneth to remain in his room until the ship reached San Juan, Puerto Rico, the next day.

When the FBI responded, Nichol told them that she blamed herself for the incident. She added that M.A. had not touched her before her husband intervened.

Kenneth is facing a charge of assault within the maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States for the cruise ship incident.

“Mr. DeGiorgio responded to the actions of an individual who harassed his wife, making her feel threatened and intimidated,” a spokesperson for Kenneth’s legal team told the outlets in a statement. “Although charged with a simple misdemeanor, Mr. DeGiorgio looks forward to being absolved of any wrongdoing.”

