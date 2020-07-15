CEO of Motorcycle Ride Sharing Company Found Dismembered in NYC Condo

The body of the CEO of a motorcycle ride sharing company was found dismembered in his New York City apartment yesterday afternoon.

According to a report by the New York Daily News, the body of 33-year-old Fahim Saleh was found by police responding to a 911 call yesterday at around 3:30 p.m. According to the Daily News, the body was found limbless and headless and an electric saw was found lying next to the remains. An NYPD spokesperson told the Daily News all of the body parts were found at the scene but did not give specifics as to where.

According to the report, surveillance footage shows Saleh getting into an elevator in the building and then quickly being followed by a second man wearing a suit, gloves, a hat, and a mask over his face. Saleh is later seen walking out of the elevator on his floor, where he fell immediately.

Police were called to the scene by Saleh’s sister, who hadn’t seen her brother in a day.

In a series of Medium posts, Saleh wrote about his experience working in the tech space, and creating different businesses out of passion projects from a young age. He wrote that as a teenager he had created a social network for teenagers and after college he started a prank calling website, both of which he was able to turn into income generating endeavors. He later co-founded a motorcycle taxi company in Bangladesh and a motorcycle ride sharing company in Nigeria.

A spokesperson to the NYPD told Motherboard in a statement the incident is deemed a homicide, that no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.