CERES Premiere New Anti-Casanova Anthem ‘Choke’

Over the past few years we’ve seen a notable rise in bands presenting grungy, emotional, and very distinctly Australian music, and Melbourne’s CERES are no strangers to this scene. The four-piece have impressed crowds supporting The Smith Street Band, Luca Brasi, as well as an extensive national tour with Violent Soho in 2015. However the boys have plans to be much more than a support act and their new album, Drag It Down On You could very likely be the push for them to join the ranks of the emotional Aussie rock elite.

Their video for new single “Choke” is a lyrically bleak confession about many things including a lack of sexual confidence.

As frontman Tom Lanyon explains

“It’s probably about being bad at sex. Or missing someone who is gone. Or being afraid of sex. Or thinking about dying a lot. I’m not too sure. I’m no Casanova, and I do think that once we’ve slid off our mortal coils, we’re gone for good—so I guess that kind of makes sense. I don’t know. I’m face down in the gutter, but I’m pretty sure the stars are still looking at me.”

This uncertainty and self doubt fits well with the video which has the band awkwardly standing against a wall and trying not to fidget while the song’s lyrics are projected onto them.

Drag It Down On You is released this Friday on Cooking Vinyl Australia and in the US on No Sleep Records.

Catch CERES at these shows.

Sep 7-9: Brisbane at BIGSOUND

Oct 28 – Melbourne at Northcote Social Club

Nov 4 – Brisbane at Crowbar

Nov 5 – Adelaide at the Exeter

Nov 6 – Launceston at ’Til The Wheels Fall Off Festival

Nov 12 – Sydney at Newton High School

