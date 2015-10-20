CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Comes to Projection-Mapped Life

Artist François Moncarey has used projection mapping to bring the CMS detector at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN to life. The CMS (Compact Muon Solenoid) is a particle physics detector which studies everything from the Higgs boson to looking for extra dimensions and components of dark matter.

Moncarey used 3D models and photos of the 14,000-tonne detector to create a full-size image which he then mapped onto with parcels of light and dancing streaks, to create an artistic interpretation of its subatomic searching, set to the sound design and music of Audiofil‘s Alican Okan.

Videos by VICE

The piece is called Turbulence and was exhibited at the TEDxCERN event in early October. You can see the resulting spectacle of the superconductor buzzing with action in the video above and GIFs below.



Image via



GIFs by author

See more from François Moncarey on the artist’s website.

Related:

The Sickest Photos from the Berlin Festival of Light

A Wearable Video-Graffiti Blaster that Straps to Your Wrist

Lose Yourself in an Interactive Garden of Digital Butterflies