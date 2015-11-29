Cesc Fabregas Looks About as Good as Chelsea: Really Bad

I could watch Cesc Fabregas in a Chelsea shirt, all day… pic.twitter.com/efGJ1NRTz1

Boy, things sure look bad for Chelsea. It has become a fun game to check in on the standings, just to see how miserable their season has been. You could say that they’re on track to narrowly save themselves from relegation—but they’re certainly not saved from themselves.

And now, their horrendous season has taken on a true mascot (besides Mourinho). His name is Cesc Fabregas.

Thanks to the genius of some Arsenal-supporting whipper-snapper that goes by the Twitter handle of @TerryAFCx, we now have a mashup—delightfully set to the Austin Powers theme song—of Cesc Fabregas not only messing up consistently, but looking like he’s doing it on purpose.

Take your pick from the video’s selection from today’s match against Tottenham:

A full, lazy 360 degree stroll around the ball before dutifully sending a curling cross out of bounds.

Multiple pinpoint passes to opposing players

Sitting down on another player’s nutmeg

And, my absolute favorite: taking a 9-yard, full-stride, rifling shot at his teammate Willian’s head—all while Willian is sitting down, and well after a whistle stopped the play

Never has anyone made 28-years old look so geriatric. Thank you, Cesc, for being a living metaphor for how poorly your side is doing.



