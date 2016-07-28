Cesc Fabregas Proves He Does Not Understand The Concept of Friendlies

Cesc Fabregas has proved that he has absolutely no understanding of what a ‘friendly’ means, after being sent off for an exceedingly bad tackle during Chelsea’s pre-season clash with Liverpool in California.

With both teams currently in the middle of U.S. tours, Chelsea and Liverpool contested an exhibition match at the Pasadena Rose Bowl on Wednesday evening. It was a feisty affair, by all accounts, but spilled over into seriously unfriendly territory when Fabregas steamed into Ragnar Klavan, wielding his outstretched leg like a medieval pike.

Though we could use all sort of hyperbole to describe this tackle – words like “VICIOUS”, “BRUTAL”, “CANNIBAL LEGFUCKERY” and so on – we’ll simply settle on calling it heinous. Fabregas was shown a straight red card for the lunge, though Chelsea hung on to win the match 1-0.

In fairness, Cesc has now apologised for the tackle, as has his manager. When Antonio Conte is telling you to chill out, you can assume you’ve probably gone a bit far.

