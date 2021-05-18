Look at These Photos of People Swimming Into Europe From Africa

Up to 6,000 people have reached the Spanish port city of Ceuta over the space of two days, after swimming around border fences or walking across from neighbouring Morocco at low tide.

Photo: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Among the thousands of people, mostly Moroccans, arriving in the Spanish enclave were around 1,500 minors, Spanish authorities said. Spanish troops have now been deployed to the region and around half of the new arrivals have already been returned to Morocco.

Photo: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Ceuta and Melilla – Spanish enclaves in Morocco, which share the only EU land border with an African country – have become targets for migrants from African countries.

Moroccan migrants climb a rocky cliffside as they attempt to cross the border and reach Ceuta. Photo: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

The 6,000 people who entered Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday did so apparently after Moroccan border guards stood by and watched, Spanish media reported.

This comes during a diplomatic dispute over Brahim Ghali, one of the founders of the Polisario Front separatist movement, who is receiving treatment at a Spanish hospital.

Photo: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

The Polisario Front has been fighting for independence for the Western Sahara region, previously occupied by Spain but now mostly controlled by Morocco, for decades.

People slip through a border fence on Tuesday. Photo: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was cancelling a trip to Paris to respond to the situation in Ceuta, home to 80,000 people.