Chad Johnson Says He Saw FBI Arrest Roger Stone

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson claims he had quite the start to his day. The artist formerly known as Ochocinco says he was just out on his morning jog today when he stumbled upon his “neighbor Roger” getting arrested:



FBI arrested my neighbor Roger before my morning jog, I’ve only seen shit like that in movies, crazy to start to my Friday — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 25, 2019

This is all fine and well—we’ve all seen our neighbor Roger get arrested before—but there was a very famous Roger who was also arrested this morning Fort Lauderdale, a Roger that happens to be one of Donald Trump’s top informal advisors.

Roger Stone lives in the ritzy finger islands of Ft. Lauderdale, and Johnson also lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, so it seems very likely that Chad’s “neighbor Roger” is in fact Stone.

Stone’s arrest comes after an indictment by special counsel Robert Mueller for Stone’s communication with WikiLeaks, who released thousands of Democratic emails in the run-up to the 2016 election. He is being charged with seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements, and witness tampering, according to Mueller’s office.

Stone began his career as an aide to Richard Nixon, and even has a tattoo of the disgraced president on his back. Stone maintains his innocence and the White House is denying any connection between Trump and Stone’s charges.

This is likely what Johnson saw (or at least the aftermath of it):

“FBI. Open the door.”



Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

Seems like Chad has a pretty early morning jog, as you can tell by the pitch-darkness. The FBI often conducts arrests at odd hours, so as to prevent a flight risk. Wild day in Mr. Roger’s neighborhood.