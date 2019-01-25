Chad Johnson Says He Saw FBI Arrest Roger Stone

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson claims he had quite the start to his day. The artist formerly known as Ochocinco says he was just out on his morning jog today when he stumbled upon his “neighbor Roger” getting arrested:
This is all fine and well—we’ve all seen our neighbor Roger get arrested before—but there was a very famous Roger who was also arrested this morning Fort Lauderdale, a Roger that happens to be one of Donald Trump’s top informal advisors.
Roger Stone lives in the ritzy finger islands of Ft. Lauderdale, and Johnson also lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, so it seems very likely that Chad’s “neighbor Roger” is in fact Stone.
Stone’s arrest comes after an indictment by special counsel Robert Mueller for Stone’s communication with WikiLeaks, who released thousands of Democratic emails in the run-up to the 2016 election. He is being charged with seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements, and witness tampering, according to Mueller’s office.
Stone began his career as an aide to Richard Nixon, and even has a tattoo of the disgraced president on his back. Stone maintains his innocence and the White House is denying any connection between Trump and Stone’s charges.
This is likely what Johnson saw (or at least the aftermath of it):
Seems like Chad has a pretty early morning jog, as you can tell by the pitch-darkness. The FBI often conducts arrests at odd hours, so as to prevent a flight risk. Wild day in Mr. Roger’s neighborhood.