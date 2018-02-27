Veal Cordon Bleu Recipe

“It’s really the perfect Cordon bleu. Nobody else can do it like this.”

Servings: 2

Prep time: 35 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the yogurt sauce:

1 cup Greek yogurt

¼ cup finely chopped chives

1 garlic clove, finely minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the veal:

2 veal cutlets

2 tablespoons sweet mustard

2-4 slices prosciutto

1 bunch arugula, finely chopped

½ cup Parmesan, coarsely grated

2 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups cornflakes

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons canola oil or clarified butter, for frying

Directions

Heat the oven to 325° F|160°C. To make the yogurt sauce, mix Greek yogurt, chives, and garlic, and add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. To make the veal Cordon bleu, cover cutlets loosely in cling wrap. With a tenderizer or heavy knife (preferably a cleaver), carefully pound them until they are soft and thin – about ½-inch thick. Remove from cling wrap. Spread mustard onto the cutlets and cover each with a layer of ham, a layer of arugula, and a generous sprinkle of Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper. To make the breading, in a medium or large bowl, combine cornflakes, breadcrumbs, and remaining sesame seeds. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs until yolks and whites are blended. To bread the cutlets, roll them each in flour, then dip them into the egg mixture, and then in cornflake mixture. Repeat so that each cutlet gets a full second coating. In a large frying pan, heat the oil or clarified butter and fry cutlets until they are cooked through and golden brown—about 6-8 minutes. Remove excess oil with paper towels, place on a baking sheet, and bake in the oven for 10 minutes. The cutlets should be crispy but not burnt. Serve with yogurt sauce, cucumber-sesame salad, and potato salad.

From How-To: Make a Cordon Bleu with Chakuza

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.