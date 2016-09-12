Chalkboard Art Teacher Recreates Masterpieces | Monday Insta Illustrator

2015.8.28 #blackboard #chalkart #artclasses #picasso #guernica A photo posted by Hirotaka Hamasaki (@hamacream) on Jun 14, 2016 at 7:51am PDT



Art teachers have an amazing opportunity to inspire the next generation of creatives, and Japanese graphic designer and teacher Hirotaka Hamasaki leads by example with these incredibly detailed chalk renditions of classic paintings. Picasso’s Guernica, da Vinci’s The Last Supper, and Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa all get the schoolhouse treatment via Hamasaki’s instagram account.

Hamasaki also illustrated a scene from popular anime Your Name, painted a version of the Mona Lisa using chocolate ice cream, and did a killer rendition of Hayao Miyazaki’s titular set piece from Howl’s Moving Castle.

As students all across America return to the classroom this month, now is a great time to show our appreciation for the educators who go above and beyond to get kids excited about their subject.



See more of Hirotaka Hamasaki's work here.

