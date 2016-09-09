Challenge Your Gendered Skater Ideals with IAN SWEET’s Video for “All Skaters Go to Heaven”



Photo by Eleanor Petry

In case you’ve been living under a rock recently (though given this year, who could blame you), please meet IAN SWEET, a Brooklyn trio consisting of songwriter/guitarist/vocalist Jilian Medford, bassist Damien Scalise, and drummer Tim Cheney.

Their album, Shapeshifter, which is out today, is a lyrically heavy but sonically light piece of art. In an interview with Village Voice, Medford described working through anxiety, depression, and the end of an abusive relationship to make this record see the light of day.

Today we’re premiering the video for “All Skaters Go to Heaven,” an impressively pop-sounding track that calls out stereotypes in the skateboarding community (and gender in general). It will inspire you to pick up a skateboard and fuck up a fuck boy.

Annalise Domenighini