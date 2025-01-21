Champagne Sales Are Tanking Because No One Feels Like Celebrating Anymore

There’s an NBA player named Cam Thomas. He plays for the lowly Brooklyn Nets. He’s known for constantly sporting an expressionless face. A reporter once asked him why he always looked so serious. He responded with three words that instantly became meme-worthy: “Ain’t shit funny.”

That is, in essence, why Champagne isn’t selling well right now. CNN reports that champagne sales have taken a big hit as inflation, economic and political uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions have all coalesced to create an environment where nobody feels like popping some bubbly to celebrate the good times because there are no good times. Ain’t shit funny.

Champagne Sales Tank As People See Nothing In The World Worth Celebrating

All of this is according to a report from a Champagne trade association called Comité Champagne which represents 16,000 winegrowers and 320 Champagne houses. Shipments of Champagne from France fell by 10 percent in 2024 making this the second consecutive year of decline. Even domestic sales in France have dropped by 7 percent.

I’d wager to guess that the super-rich are the only ones keeping the industry afloat, as a glance at the murderer’s row of billionaires who were front and center at Trump’s inauguration indicates that they’re about to enter their Great Gatsby era of opulence and decadence as the rest of us watch from across the bay with growing resentment.

Jean-Jacques Guiony, the Chief Financial Officer of the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, owners of the high-end champagne brands Moët and Don Perignon, told investors that “maybe the current global situation, be it geopolitical or macroeconomic, does not lead people to cheer up and to open bottles of Champagne.” In other words, as NBA player and poet Cam Thomas once said, ain’t shit funny.