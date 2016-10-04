Chance the Rapper Brings Ty Dolla $ign and D.R.A.M. to Fallon, Let the Praises Go Up

When Chance the Rapper is offered a spot on national television, he seizes the opportunity. Last December, he brought pushed the gospel overtones of “Sunday Candy​” to their beautiful extreme, becoming the first ever independent artist to play Saturday Night Live. Asked to perform a tribute to Muhammad Ali at the ESPY awards in July, Chance refused to rehash an old track, instead penning a powerful new song for the occasion​. He can have fun, too—just look what he brought to Ellen​ with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz the other week.

So we knew that his performance last night on Fallon would be something special. In the end, Chance played the reprisal of “Blessings” Coloring Book’s penultimate track. The performance begins with Chance front-and-center, Ty Dolla $ign on bass to his right, Raury on guitar to his left, and Anthony Hamilton and D.R.A.M. backing them up on vocals.

From there, the rich harmonies lead into a full performance with The Social Experiment, a gospel choir lining the crowd, the original quintet facing back towards the camera. It’s rich and lovely and you should absolutely watch it below.

