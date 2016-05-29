Hear Unreleased Music from Donnie Trumpet and Chance The Rapper

It’s already been a pretty insane month to be a fan of Chance The Rapper. By now you know of his third full-length project, Coloring Book and how insanely complex and massive a record it was. As if that wasn’t enough, Chance’s longtime collaborator Donnie Trumpet took to Soundcloud to release a new mix of music that up until now was unreleased. The tunes originated from Trumpet’s 2015 record Surf. It’s a ten-minute compilation that Trumpet described as “an ode to the era,” and titled it “The First Time.”