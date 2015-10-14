Chance the Rapper Interpolated Kanye’s “Family Business” and It Will Make You Cry



Screenshot of “Family Matters” from YouTube

Chance the Rapper has always been vocal about his admiration and appreciation for fellow Chicagoan Kanye West. He’s on record as saying College Dropout is one of the albums that influenced him the most, and it doesn’t take a musicologist to see the connection in his music. There’s a certain jubilant, family-friendly strain of that era of Kanye in particular that feels the most Chicago and the most Chance the Rapper. “Family Business” is its magnum opus. For Chance to cover the song is a no-brainer. And maybe you’ve heard. Chance is on tour with a few of his friends (Towkio, D.R.A.M., Metro Boomin, The Social Experiment, some dates with Hiatus Kaiyoté). It’s called the Family Matters Tour, and so we get the video “Family Matters,” which finds Chance and co. covering the Kanye classic.

Chance adds his own verse looking back on his successes as footage of show rehearsals (particularly from his headlining set at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival) plays. “Hallelujah, the kid grew up,” he raps. It’s a celebration. When we get together we’ll be electric sliding. And that one auntie, you don’t mean to be rude—well, you get the idea. Watch the video below. It’s the most Chance the Rapper thing imaginable, and it will make you cry.

Check out the full tour dates here.

