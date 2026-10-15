Chance The Rapper Is Victorious in Legal Battle Against His Ex-Manager

Chance The Rapper has been in the midst of a legal dispute with his former manager. Back in March 2026, a court sided with Chance The Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett. Chance and his former manager, formerly dubbed Pat The Manager, have been in a multi-year legal battle over contract and interference claims. The two worked together from 2012 until 2020 under an informal partnership, rather than a traditional record label deal. In 2020, Chance fired Pat Corcoran and moved his role to his own family members, his father and his brother.

Following Corcoran’s firing in April 2020, the former manager sued Chance in November of that year. Corcoran claimed an oral 2013 handshake agreement entitled him to a three-year “sunset clause,” which included post-termination commissions and royalties until April 2023. Additionally, the former manager sought out $3.8 million in unpaid commissions and expenses. Chance The Rapper argued that the two worked under an at-will agreement that never included the “sunset clause.” In March 2026, a judge rejected the $3.8 million claim. He awarded Chance a measly $35 while also forcing Corcoran to surrender the domain name, ChanceRaps.com.

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On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, a Chicago judge ordered Corcoran to forfeit compensation that could exceed $1.5 million. Rolling Stone reports that “the ruling resolves the remaining breach of fiduciary duty claim that was left to the court to decide, not the jury.”

Chance The Rapper Responds To The Ruling

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Chance reacts to the ruling. “I’m grateful to finally close this chapter of my life and can’t wait to eventually tell my side of the story.” He added, “I’m thankful to the courts and, more importantly, to God for remaining faithful.”

Rolling Stone also obtained a 28-page ruling from Cook County Circuit Court Judge James E. Hanlon Jr. It detailed that “Corcoran breached his duty. His merchandise company took commissions from Bennett’s own vendors on Bennett’s own orders, which is a secret profit,” the judge wrote. “Corcoran was Bennett’s agent and fiduciary. He bought goods and services with Bennett’s money, dealt with vendors in Bennett’s name, and carried Bennett’s position into negotiations with people Bennett never met. In that sphere he owed loyalty and disclosure, and the rules about secret profits and conflicting interests apply.”

The judge indicated that Corcoran’s disloyalty caused real harm to the rapper and his merchandising company. Corcoran must “surrender all commissions received from the merchandise vendors at issue and to forfeit the 15 percent management fee attributable to merchandising that was paid to him or any entity he controlled.”

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