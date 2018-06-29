Chance Just Confirmed Albums with Kanye West and Childish Gambino

Praise be! Chance The Rapper just confirmed news that, up to this point, has just been feverish rumour: He’s actively working on new projects with Kanye West and Childish Gambino! The Chancebino record has been spoken about for a loooong time, but this is basically the first we’re hearing about a full collab record with Kanye. Interviewed by Peter Rosenberg for a Complex video, Chance spoke the words that many of his fans have been waiting a long time to hear. “I’ve been actively working on the project with Childish [Gambino],” he told Rosenberg. “I’m going to do a seven-track with ‘Ye.”

The Gambino project will be over 14 tracks long. Six are currently recorded, and they are all, according to Chance, “fire”. He and Kanye are set to start work on their seven-track in July. Watch the full Complex interview below:

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.