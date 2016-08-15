Good Morning America, Watch Chance the Rapper Perform “Summer Friends” on ‘Good Morning America’

We’re now in the throes of August, friends. The month where each day brings us closer to the end of summer. Fittingly, Chance the Rapper captures this somber feeling in his debut performance alongside Francis and the Lights on Good Morning America with Coloring Book cut “Summer Friends.” The rapper’s words; “First day, nigga’s shooting/ Summer school get to losing students” resonate deeply in light of the fragile state of the country before discussing being talking about inspiring and giving back to young people. being featured on President Obama’s playlist, and his connection with Muhammad Ali. Watch the videos below.

WATCH: @chancetherapper talks to @RobinRoberts about doing everything to give back and help inspire young people. https://t.co/bpns5jD6AY — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 15, 2016