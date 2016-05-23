Inside Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World

Over the weekend, to celebrate the release of Coloring Book (which we believe is one of the best releases of the year), Chance the Rapper held an event in Chicago called Magnificent Coloring World. Nobody was quite sure what to expect—except that attendees would get shepherded somewhere in Chicago via school bus. In order to capture what happened at the event, we sent photographer Joshua Mellin with a camera and some crayons. The event didn’t really feature a performance from Chance, and felt more like a carnival celebrating the existence of Coloring Book. But honestly, that sounds pretty tight, no?

See photos of what took place below, and read our review of Coloring Book right here.

Chance the Rapper and his manager Pat the Manager