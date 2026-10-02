Chance the Rapper Might Just Be ‘The Rapper’ Soon After Teasing Name Change

Name changes aren’t that uncommon in hip-hop. After all, 2 Chainz went from Tity Boi to 2 Chainz, and Yasiin Bey eventually gave up his Mos Def rap moniker. Snoop Dogg was briefly Snoop Lion. Bow Wow, Jeezy, and Kanye West all shortened their names over time. Diddy changed his name a bunch of times to hype up a new rollout. Now, we might have to add Chance the Rapper to the list of artists changing things up.

In an interview on the Tea Time podcast, the Chicago MC teased that he may drop the ‘Chance’ part of his moniker altogether. Ultimately, the decision would align with his relationship with rapping, removing himself from the equation and focusing on the craft itself.

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“I’m gonna take off the ‘Chance,’” Chance The Rapper shared with hosts Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday. “I just wanna be The Rapper. It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about a lot. I just really love the art form, I really love words. I think the greatest rappers like myself are etymologists and linguists at heart, people that really just love language. So, the writing part of it, the performance part of it, is so much of my identity.”

Chance The Rapper may drop the ‘Chance’ altogether

Ultimately, this shift largely comes from his desire not to get so personal in his music. For years, the ‘Chance’ part of his name allowed him to offer vulnerability and aspects of his life he wouldn’t share otherwise in his music. Nowadays, he doesn’t want those important parts of himself to become “fodder for the masses.”

“I give a lot of vulnerability and looks into my life, what’s going on in my life, relationships, just my whole self sometimes,” Chance the Rapper said. “And I don’t love that as much now as I love just working within the genre and attacking things that aren’t necessarily so close to me sometimes.”

His outlook to remove some of the more personal aspects of his music might be a reflection of how fans digested his debut album The Big Day in 2019. The brutal backlash nearly made Chance The Rapper quit making music altogether.

“You want people to love your music,” Chance told Cam Newton in September 2025. “A little while after I dropped, I started to feel this intense criticism really only on the internet. And it took me a long time to recognize that part, but I felt it so intently that — and it was such a first-time feeling — that I…second-guessed myself for a second.”

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