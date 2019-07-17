Chance the Rapper Finally Details New Album ‘The Big Day’ on ‘Fallon’

Though he hasn’t released much new music lately, Chance the Rapper has been fairly busy since he released his Grammy-winning 2016 mixtape Coloring Book. He’s gotten engaged and married, bought local media publication Chicagoist (whatever happened with that?), put out a handful of songs last summer, dabbled in the Chicago Mayoral election, somehow brought Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets back with a tweet, and has been subtly teasing his much-anticipated debut studio album. (He’s calling it his first album because he’s going to make fans pay actual money to buy it this time). He hasn’t released much information about the project so far, but last night, the 26-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to reveal all the details of his upcoming full-length.

After much teasing, Chance announced that the album is called The Big Day and is out on July 26. We don’t know much beyond that except that Bennett has spent time in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta working on it. Though he didn’t perform, the artist born Chancelor Bennett talked with Fallon about his role on The Lion King reboot, the found Chicago alligator nicknamed “Chance the Snapper” by local media, and of course, his upcoming project. Check out the album art above and watch the part of the interview below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJ2jQRYMvjI

You can also pre-order The Big Day for $20 here.