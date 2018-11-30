Listen to Two Highly Enjoyable New Chance The Rapper Songs

Chance The Rapper has dropped two new songs on his website ChanceRaps.com. The first is called “The Man Who Has Everything,” while the second is called “My Own Thing,” and features Chicago rapper Joey Purp. “The Man Who Has Everything” is a pensive, ambling cut, while “My Own Thing” bounces like a classic Chance turn-up track. Listen to both songs below:

These songs follow the four tracks Chance released a couple of months ago. Since then, he’s also starred in the werewolf film Slice and definitely not run for Mayor of Chicago.