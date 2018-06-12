Chance the Rapper Brought Donald Glover to Open Mike Chicago

Chance the Rapper hosted another Open Mike event last night at the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago. The series, which “aims to teach showmanship, connect young artists, and inspire creativity within the next wave of Chicago youth,” is always open to anyone with a high school ID. Last night, the teens were treated to a surprise performance from Atlanta creator and modern polymath Donald Glover.

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

Glover performed “This Is America,” his divisive and explosive recent single as Childish Gambino. The video footage above of Glover taking the stage is a little shaky, but it’s thoroughly satisfying if, like me, you love watching surprise guests send an audience into a frenzy merely by playing the intro to one of their songs.

Videos by VICE

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

