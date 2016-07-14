Chance the Rapper Performs New Song at the ESPYs Honoring Muhammad Ali

Last night, the 2016 ESPYs—the annual sports awards show—featured a moving tribute to Muhammad Ali performed by Chance the Rapper. The Chicago MC delivered a new song backed by a full choir and regular collaborators Donnie Trumpet and Jamila Woods (who you should get to know, because her knew project Heavn is freaking awesome) in honor of one of the greatest athletes who’s ever lived. The rapper, obviously, handled the performance with extreme care and class, dressed head to toe in a suit (plus a #Chance3 hat), spitting and singing into a hanging boxing ring microphone. “Ain’t nowhere greater, ain’t nowhere brighter, ain’t nowhere better,” he rapped, interspliced with sound bites from Ali.

Watch the performance below. Ali died in June after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s disease at age 74.