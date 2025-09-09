Chance the Rapper Reveals He Almost Quit Music After Brutal Reception to ‘The Big Day’

Any artist wants their music to be loved by fans. Even if they might make something challenging or difficult, they never want people to outright hate their work. Unfortunately, Chance the Rapper found himself in that position back in 2019 when he released The Big Day. Although it debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200, virtually everyone disapproved of it. Consequently, Chance essentially vanished for six years after all of the pushback. Now, he’s opening up about his mental state of mind at the time.

Recently, Chance the Rapper spoke with Cam Newton in promotion of his latest album Star Line. There, he opens up about the six year gap in time between his albums and how he bounced back from critical backlash. Ultimately, his confidence was shot; he would second guess his instincts, his taste, really whether he wanted to make music at all. It kept Chance in a paralyzing form of self doubt.

Chance the Rapper Opens Up About ‘The Big Day’ Backlash

“You want people to love your music,” Chance says. “A little while after I dropped, I started to feel this intense criticism really only on the internet. And it took me a long time to recognize that part, but I felt it so intently that — and it was such a first-time feeling — that I…second-guessed myself for a second.”

Consequently, Chance the Rapper deemed it necessary to tinker around with different creative modes. If music made him feel so uncertain, maybe he could try other things out. “I think what really helped me get out of that was becoming creative again, but in a different lane,” Chance adds. “I started working with cameras, I started learning film and learning cinematography…basically putting myself through a fake film school.”

Eventually, he releases “The Heart and the Tongue,” a music video in 2021 to share what he was working on. Initially, Chance the Rapper still felt a sense of self doubt in his music. However, it became clear that people believed in him again. As a result, he went into full drive for his next album. “Once I made that song and that video and put it out to be like, ‘Look at how good this video was,’ everybody was like, ‘No, look at how good them raps is, n***a. Keep rapping, n***a.’ And I had to keep rapping and keep making videos,” Chance says.