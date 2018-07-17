Chance The Rapper Says He’ll Release a New Project This Week [UPDATE: No He Won’t]

[UPDATE: July 17, 4:45 PM EST: No he won’t]



Chance The Rapper says he’ll release the follow-up to 2016’s Coloring Book before the end of the week. In an interview published yesterday at the Chicago Tribune, the 25-year-old artist said that his new album would be released before the Special Olympics gets underway this weekend in his hometown. “I got that feeling when people do something that has a new feel to it,” he told Greg Kot. “I’m excited for everybody to get that.”

Videos by VICE

Chance also confirmed that a new record with Kanye West is in the works, though it’s far from completed. The idea came about when the two met up in Wyoming, where West was working on G.O.O.D Music’s summer splurge and callously ignoring the havoc he’d caused by voicing his support for a gaggle of far-right pseudo-intellectuals.

“We’re up in the mountains around these wild animals—it’s very different out there—and we got some music done, and then he asked me if he could do an album with me,” Chance said. “I don’t know of a timeline on it yet, the trajectory of it, but he’s coming here to work on it some more. We’ve just started making it, but I don’t want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you.”

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

