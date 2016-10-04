Chance the Rapper Says Selling Albums Is “Obsolete,” Talks Playing Festivals on ‘Fallon’

Fresh off a revelatory performance​ of “Blessings (Reprise)” on The Tonight Show, Chance the Rapper spoke to host Jimmy Fallon (ugh) about the milestones represented by his free Apple Music album Coloring Book. In the brief clip, Chance explains how because there are so many different ways to release albums nowadays, the idea of sticking to a retail album is “kind of obsolete,” in his words. His examples of those other methods include visual albums, Broadway musicals, and live concerts.

Speaking of which, Chance touches on how he still prefers his own shows to be just that: small and mainly about him, in comparison to big festivals. This comes despite his recent performance at NYC’s Meadows Festival. Watch the interview, as well as Fallon trying on a “Chance 3” cap from both sides​, below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.​