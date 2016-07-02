Chance The Rapper Takes Down Chicago’s WhirlyBall for Racist Dress Code

Today on Twitter, Chance The Rapper has called out Chicago amusement center WhirlyBall. In his statements, he wrote that new management at the center has mistreated him and friends over their choice in clothing. He retweeted a very pointed dress code newly added to the establishment, which states “No excessively baggy clothes, pants must be worn at the waistline with a belt tightened properly” and “All hats must be worn, either straight forward or straight back.” Chance stated on Twitter “it’s very inaccessible if you’re black or friends with black people.” The establishment has not responded, as of this time.

Read Chance’s tweets below, via Pitchfork.

Crazy how I was just treated at @whirlyball Been coming here for awhile, this new management doesn’t know how to treat customers. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 2, 2016

Don’t go to @WhirlyBall it’s very inaccessible if you’re black or friends with black people, they’ve clearly outlined in their dress code — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 2, 2016

Don’t bother trying to speak with the MGMT @WhirlyBall the new armed security will make sure you can’t, per managements request. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 2, 2016

I thought for a sec that just the 1825 w Webster @WhirlyBall in Chicago felt this way but it’s on the website. Sad end to a family place. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 2, 2016