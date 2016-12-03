Chance the Rapper Throws Dodgeballs at Cubs Mascot, Scores One for the South Side

Chance the Rapper was at the United Center last night to watch the Chicago Bulls upset the NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers 111-105. It was an entertaining game, but the real highlight came at halftime when a few of Chicago’s finest sports mascots lined up to play dodgeball on the court. Chance, a noted Chicago White Sox fan, only had one target in his sights – Clark, the large baby bear mascot of the rival Chicago Cubs.

As you can see in the video below, Chance is really going for Clark and, while he takes a few shots to get into his rhythm, he eventually gets some sharp shots in. Admittedly, this is made easier when Clark lies down on the floor. Not to be outdone, the large baby bear gets a shot back at Chance towards the end.

