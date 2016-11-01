Chance the Rapper Will Star as a Pizza Delivery Guy in Your New Favourite Film

Some people get all the talent, and to the surprise of nobody, it looks like Chance the Rapper is one of them. The Chicago export will be adding another string to his already very healthy bow in the second half of 2017, when he’ll appear in indie comedy film, Slice.

​​​​Last night, Chance shared a 20-second teaser trailer for the movie via Twitter with a typically adorable accompanying tweet: “Slice. Featuring Me the Actor. In theatres 2017 @A24 @AustinVesely.” The tweet’s tags refer to the film’s director, Austin Vesely: who earlier this year helmed Chance’s “Angels” music video, and A24: the critically acclaimed studio behind the Amy Winehouse documentary, Amy, and recent London Film Festival hit Moonlight.

Videos by VICE

​The short clip features Chance putting on a helmet and riding off on a motorcycle – which makes sense when you know that the film “centers around an enigmatic outlaw framed for a killing spree that targets unsuspecting pizza delivery boys,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Which basically sounds like they have brought the pizza boy mission from Grand Theft Auto to the big screen, which I am absolutely here for.

​Watch the Slice teaser trailer below:

​



Follow Lauren on Twitter​.

