Chance the Rapper’s Birthday Playlist is a Perfectly Curated Delight

Chance the Rapper, an Aries if there ever was one, turned 25 (lol I know) yesterday. As he’s a charitable soul, he decided to spread the love and gifts he was receiving, and in turn gifted the world a very #rare thing: a Chano-curated playlist.

‘Big Chano: 25 & Alive’ is currently up on Apple Music and it is a veritable treasure trove. Chance isn’t trying to be that guy with the deep cuts, but instead comes through with a bunch of on-brand, feel good tracks. From his own duet with Cardi B, “Best Life,” to a number of Kanye songs (“Champion,” “Impossible,” and “We Don’t Care,”) it’s a fun and – to give Chance his due – extremely well curated listen.

What’s especially awesome is that Chance managed to replicate the sound, feel, and mood of his own work in the songs he’s chosen: the tracks all capture something that Chance himself does in his own music, like the empowerment of Drake’s “Nice for What,” the Christian faith on show through artists like Lauryn Hill, and the straight-up euphoria of The Killers’ “Mr Brightside” all come together in Chance’s own musical melting pot. While yeah, it is just a birthday playlist, it also shows that “curation” is something that can mean as little or as much as you put into it. Listen below, and feel great, honestly:

