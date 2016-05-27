Chance The Rapper’s ‘Coloring Book’ is Now Available Everywhere

Two weeks after dropping one of the best albums of the year (no YOU stop talking about it), Chance The Rapper has now delivered on his promise and made Coloring Book available “everywhere.” That means Spotify, Soundcloud, Tidal, Google Play, Pandora—take your pick. The one consistent factor is you don’t have to pay for it, and you can finally listen to it if you don’t have Apple Music.

Much has been made of the fact that Chance became the first artist to break into the top 10 on the Billboard 200 based on streams alone. And when you consider that it was an Apple Exclusive, not available on many peoples’ everyday service, making fans download and sign up for a new app, it’s even more impressive. Now, it belongs to the world.

Go listen to it now. You are free.

Alex Robert Ross