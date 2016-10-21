Chance the Rapper’s “How Great” Music Video Was Shot on His iPhone and Released on Twitter

In his infinite wisdom, Chance the Rapper has graced the internet with a new music video for “How Great”, that track from Coloring Book with all the incredibly beautiful gospel singing.

The promo for “How Great,” which was uploaded to his Twitter​ yesterday, is by Chance’s own admission “shot on iPhone”, and is optimised for mobile, with viewers advised to lock their screens in portrait orientation to see it best. Which means if you’re watching this on a laptop, we send our love to the muscles in your neck.

The stripped back black-and-white clip features live takes from Chance’s gospel powerhouse cousin Nicole alongside a tight all-female choir, as well as Jay Electronica, Francis and the Lights, and the Rapper himself. So yeah, this will either warm your cold, dead heart, or make you think: “WTF, Chance. Can’t you just release a normal video instead?”



Watch it and decide for yourself below:

