Chanel West Coast Has a Question for Everyone Saying She’s Not Rap or Country: ‘So What Am I Then?’

Chanel West Coast has heard everyone saying that she’s not rap or country, and she has just one question. “So what am I then?!”

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the 38-year-old reality TV star-turned-music-artist opened up about her career in the wake of releasing “Tennessee”, her new country single. “I think that there’s just, in general, a lot of people who have negative comments online,” she said.

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“I got it when I was rapping and doing hip-hop,” Chanel continued. “And now I’m still getting it doing country. It’s like, ‘No, you’re not a rapper. No, you’re not country.’ And it’s like, ‘So what am I then? Tell me what I am then.’”

After years making music in the hip-hop space, Chanel West Coast is giving country a try

“I think I’m just a person who loves music,” she went on to say. “I think that the real music heads can appreciate any genre if it’s a good song, and that’s just how I am, how I’ve always been.”

Chanel also shared a little bit about finding her place in the country music scene. “I went to Tennessee. I was in Nashville writing with a lot of really cool songwriters and producers out there, and I really felt like I was finally finding my voice and music in country,” she explained. “Nashville kind of brought back this fire in me to get back into going really hard with my music, and so that’s really what ‘Tennessee’ is about.”

“I’ve seen so much love and so much support,” she added. “When I’m out there [in Tennessee], people really show me love. I started to feel inspired again being there, and that’s what inspired me to write [my newest] song. That’s why I said I found myself in Tennessee. I felt I found my passion again.”

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Finally, Chanel said she’s happy on her chosen path and isn’t letting negativity deter her. “I just love making music, so I don’t really care when people have negative things to say,” she proclaimed.

“You gotta just look past it and look at the positive comments, and look at all of the people whose lives you change through your music,” she continued. “I get comments every day of somebody being like, ‘I love your song. I’ve listened to it 20 times this week, and it just resonates with me so much.’ That’s why I make music — to have other people relate to it.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach