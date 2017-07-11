Channel Your Inner Dreamer with Major Lazer’s Video for “Know No Better”

This past June, Major Lazer dropped a surprise EP, titled Know No Better, which was predictably filled with insane collaborations, from J Balvin to Sean Paul to Jidenna and more. The song “Know No Better” itself is indicative of the rest of the EP, featuring breezy, tropical EDM beats that have since served as the tentative backdrop for many a summer pool party.

The video for the title track—a late song-of-the-summer contender featuring Travis Scott, Quavo, and Camila Cabello—has finally arrived, weaving a narrative of childhood innocence and daydreaming with the song’s inevitable incitement to dance. The clip features one boy’s journey towards confidence and success, inspired by the Major Lazer tunes that keep his body moving. Watch him achieve his goals above.



Follow Aranya Tatapudi on Twitter.