Introducing the ‘Chapo: Kingpin on Trial’ Podcast

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is perhaps the most well known drug lord of our time, and his current trial has been making headlines across the globe. VICE News decided to delve deeper into the trial in a new podcast, traveling to his hometown in Mexico, attending his brother’s birthday party, and interviewing everyone from the US Drug Enforcement Agency officials who captured him after he escaped from prison—twice—to the people who knew him from the beginning.

The result is a colorful, intense podcast hosted by reporter Keegan Hamilton, who has been covering the drug trade for years. You can listen to the first episode below, and check out the second one here.

