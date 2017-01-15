Chargers Logo and Player Savagely Booed at Lakers vs. Clippers Game

They just showed the new #Chargers logo and their tight end at the #Clippers/#Lakers game. Nothing but “boos!” Welcome to LA. pic.twitter.com/DhhlVvI9Ec

— Taji #RaiderNation (@InfiniteRaiders) January 14, 2017

The Chargers’ transition to L.A. this past week has been given just about the same reception as a fart in a steam room. From the preposterous logo rollout to the mere concept of Los Angeles acquiring two teams in a year, the Chargers are going to be hard-pressed to get everyone on board so easily. And if last night’s appearance at the continuous Haters Ball that is LA basketball was any test case, the LA iteration of the Chargers are going to be unpopular for a while.

At one point during the game, the jumbotron flashed a shot of backup tight end Jeff Cumberland along with the new “logo” that Chargers marketing team put out, only to receive a chorus of boos. If I were Cumberland, I’d be rationalizing that the fans were just booing the logo. And if I were the third grader who designed the logo, I’d be rationalizing that the fans were just booing Cumberland.

S/O to Chuck the Condor & the @LAClippers for the hospitality! pic.twitter.com/k2QVAesqT7

— Jeff Cumberland (@jcumberland87) January 14, 2017

Plan was 2 show Spanos after they showed the @Chargers logo on the scoreboard @ the Clippers game but the booing changed that. #LoveLAFans

— Mike Costa (@costa1360) January 15, 2017

Los Angeles hopes all the bad things in life happen to the Chargers and nobody else but the Chargers.