Charizard Pokémon Card Sells for Record-Breaking $1.385 Million

A rare Charizard Pokémon card has sold for more than $1.3 million, setting a new record for the classic TCG collectible. The first-edition PSA 10 Charizard has crossed the million-dollar mark, and its latest price is enough to make anyone wish they had taken better care of their childhood collection.

Charizard Pokémon Card Hits New Record Price

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The 1999 first-edition holographic Charizard Pokémon card has reportedly sold for $1,385,274, according to Jazware President Jeremy Padawer. The collector revealed the eye-watering sale on X as a new record for a first-edition PSA 10 Charizard.

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Reacting to the milestone on X, Padawer celebrated the card’s status among the biggest collectibles in the trading card market. He compared Charizard to iconic cards such as the 1952 Mickey Mantle, Magic: The Gathering’s Black Lotus, and the T206 Honus Wagner.

Screenshot: X @JeremyCom

“The PSA 10 1st edition Charizard has done it,” he wrote. “The icon. The Mount Rushmore. The legend.” Padawer also revealed that the 1st Edition Charizard currently only has a population of 123 PSA 10 copies in the world.

Classic Pokémon Card Prices Continue to Skyrocket

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

To put the price into perspective, Padawer explained that he purchased an entire first-edition Pokémon card set for $129,500 in 2019. According to the collector, that purchase was itself a world record at the time.

Now, this single Charizard Pokémon card has sold for more than ten times what he paid for that whole set seven years ago. Padawer estimated that his set could now be worth more than $2.7 million, assuming Charizard continues to account for roughly half of the complete set’s value.

The PSA 10 1st edition Charizard has done it. The icon. The Mount Rushmore. The legend. The singular, signature card of Pokémon that stands next to the 52 Mantle, the Black Lotus of MTG, the T206 Wagner, the 1984 Star Jordan. One of the 5 most iconic trading cards of all… pic.twitter.com/V5cj7Tw5PN — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) October 9, 2026

“20X return in 7 years. Wow. Blown away. Not surprised same time,” he added. For collectors who have followed first-edition Charizard prices over the years, the latest result marks a huge milestone for one of Pokémon’s most recognizable cards.

As far as what is the highest selling Pokémon card of all time? That honor still goes to the rare Pikachu Illustrator. In 2026, the TCG collectible sold for a staggering $16,492,000 at Goldin Auctions and still holds the Guinness world record.