Charlamagne Claims A$AP Rocky Cares More About Dissing Drake Than Making Good Music

Nowadays, it seems like beef and diss tracks are the best way to drum up interest. Sure, there was the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef that defined all of 2024 in hip-hop. But the ripple effects are arguably just as prominent. Joey Bada$$, Ray Vaughn, and a plethora of underground rappers were sending disses back and forth, all in the spirit of competition. Moreover, it was the some of the most attention a lot of the rappers involved had ever garnered. If beef sells, you might as well indulge. Consequently, it makes sense that A$AP Rocky would continue his issues with Drake by putting it on wax.

On his heavily anticipated album Don’t Be Dumb, there’s “Stole Ya Flow,” which has lines that seemingly diss Drake. “First you stole my flow; so I stole yo’ b***h,” Rocky rapped. “N****s getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame. Throwing dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game.”

As fans feverishly talked about A$AP Rocky throwing more shots at Drake, apparently, Charlamagne was clueless. He couldn’t even spot it initially when listening on a Friday airing of The Breakfast Club. His co-host Lauren Lorsa had to break it down to him, which only made Charlamagne roll his eyes.

Charlamagne Scoofs At A$AP Rocky Over Drake Diss

“Every time I hear something about A$AP Rocky’s music, it’s him dissing Drake,” the radio and podcast personality said. “Like, does anybody go, ‘Yo, ASAP’s music is just good’? I don’t never hear that anymore. I don’t ever hear, like, ‘Yo, Rocky just put a hot record.’ All I hear is, ‘Yo, Rocky dissed Drake.’ And then somebody will play and you’ll listen and be like, ‘Okay?’”

Nevertheless, A$AP Rocky is still trying to play coy about the whole thing. When talking to Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli on Popcast, he doesn’t name names but seems to suggest the line was about Drake. “I think we all know,” he tells the hosts. “I just started seeing people who started out as friends and then became foes. It seemed like they were unhappy for you and, you know, started sending shots. And I think that is what led to any of our misunderstandings, or whatever the case is.”

The most direct A$AP Rocky has been was when he addressed Drake going to court over the beef. “I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that,” Rocky said back in September. “What part of the game is that? What type of s—t is that? That’s none of my business, I guess.”