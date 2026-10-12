Charlamagne Tha God Defends Rihanna’s ‘Queendom’ After Paris Fashion Week Shade

You gotta be careful shading someone like Rihanna. This is the message Charlamagne Tha God is sending TV personality EJ Johnson after they criticized the music diva for being late to a Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.

During an October 2026 episode of The Brilliant Idiots, Charlamagne dropped some advice for EJ. Essentially, he wanted to make it clear that certain people are untouchable, and most of them are high-profile Black women in music.

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“Now listen, there’s a lot of queens EJ stepping on. Like 99 percent of queens EJ stepping on,” the radio host said. “But it’s that one percent that EJ just not going to ever be able to touch. Rihanna’s one of them. Beyoncé’s one of them.”

Charlamagne continued: “I respect EJ’s place in this queendom, but he’s gotta know there’s certain queens he’s never gonna outshine. Rihanna, Beyoncé—of course the OG queens, the Patti LaBelles, the Stephanie Mills, all of them like that. Other than that, EJ, you having your way with these hoes out here. They all hating on you.”

Charlamagne used masculine pronouns to describe EJ, though EJ has said they prefer They/Them or She/Her

Charlamagne’s comments stem from EJ calling Rihanna out in a social media video during Paris Fashion Week. Allegedly, the Fenty Beauty founder was late to the Dior show, which caused a one-hour delay.

“It did start an hour late because Rihanna’s was late,” the 34-year-old TV personality said in a post on TikTok. “We didn’t care to wait for her, but the show was beautiful nonetheless.”

To be fair, Rihanna is the face of Dior, so it’s not really unusual that they would wait for her to start the show. It also doesn’t seem to have bothered Dior, as far as anyone has noticed.

Rihanna did not respond to EJ’s claims. However, she posted a brief comment related to EJ some time later. In an Instagram post, EJ was seen posing for paparazzi outside their Paris hotel. Afterward, they were apparently blocked from entering said hotel for unclear reasons.

Rihanna just posted one word: “Damn,” in the comments. That one little comment now has nearly 48,000 likes.

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