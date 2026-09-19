Charlamagne tha God Once Got Into a Brutal On-Air Fight With Andrew Dice Clay

Before he was the co-host of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God made his bones as Wendy Williams’s sidekick on her popular syndicated radio show, The Wendy Williams Experience. But even in the early stages of his career, Charlamagne had a knack for getting under people’s skin, as evidenced by a memorable on-air battle he once had with comedian Andrew Dice Clay.

Though Williams was excited to land Clay as a guest, Charlamagne made it clear right off the bat that he never “got” Clay. It wouldn’t take long for the two to start trading shots back and forth.

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Charlamagne’s questions seem almost designed to provoke Clay, like when he asks the comic if he still gets groupies despite not being the celebrity he once was. By the time Charlamagne inquires as to whether or not Clay’s trying to make a comeback, Clay has clearly had enough and fires back by questioning if Charlamagne is a part of the show. After informing Clay that he’s the sidekick, Clay responds by saying, “That’s where you should be: a sidekick, a flunkie, a bag-carrier.”

Charlamagne tha God Once Picked a Fight With Andrew Dice Clay on Wendy Williams’ Show

Eventually, the pair resort to picking apart each other’s appearances. “You’re the guy that shaved your head to actually look, on a lot of levels, like an a**hole,” Clay quips at one point. Not to be outdone, Charlamagne goes on to refer to Clay as a “fat Fonzie,” to which Clay replies, “You know what, I’ll lose five pounds for you next time I come in, alright? And I’m sure your boyfriend will be very pleased.”

At the end of the interview, Clay surprisingly gives Charlamagne his props—in a backhanded sort of way, of course. “Charlamagne did alright, he’s alright,” Clay begins. “When a guy does go toe to toe, I give it up,” he explains. “You got me with a few things. When a guy gets me, I gotta say it,” Clay continues. “But, I won,” he clarifies, while walking out of the studio.

You can check out their legendary showdown for yourself below.