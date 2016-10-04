Charles Bradley Cancels Tour After Discovery of Cancerous Tumor

Soul singer Charles Bradleywas forced to cancel all dates from his forthcoming tour after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor on his stomach. Bradley had already cancelled shows over the summer due to “serious illness”.

​Bradley published a statement this afternoon. Read it in full:

Videos by VICE

In the past few months, I have had to cancel a number of shows due to illness, taking me away from my beautiful fans.

My doctors recently discovered a cancerous tumor in my stomach.

I’m getting the best medical care and we are all extremely optimistic. I will fight through this like I’ve fought through the many other obstacles in my life.

My upcoming tour dates will be postponed so I can concentrate on healing.

Thank you all for understanding. Music is how I share my love with the world, and the love that my fans have given back brings me so much joy. I look forward to seeing your gorgeous faces soon, and to continue to share my love through music.

​Lead photo by Mark Shaw courtesy of Charles Bradley.



​Follow Noisey on Twitter​.​