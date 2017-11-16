Charles Manson Has Been Removed from Prison and Hospitalized

Former cult leader Charles Manson is in the hospital for an unknown medical issue, Los Angeles Times reports.

Authorities confirmed on Thursday that the 83-year-old is still alive and being treated at a Bakersfield, California, hospital, but refused to comment on his condition due to inmate privacy laws.

Manson was previously hospitalized in January for similarly unknown reasons. At the time, it was rumored that he needed surgery for intestinal bleeding but was too weak to undergo the operation, though, again, authorities declined to give details.

Manson is currently serving nine consecutive life sentences for masterminding the gruesome Tate-LaBianca murders in 1969. He has been denied parole 12 times and won’t go before a parole board again until 2027, if he survives until then.

Four other members of his “family”—Charles “Tex” Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten, and Susan Atkins—were also sentenced to life in prison for the slayings. Atkins passed away in 2009, and Van Houten was approved for parole earlier this year, though it’s still unclear whether California governor Jerry Brown will reverse the decision as he has done in the past.

An anonymous source told TMZ this week that Manson’s health continues to decline and that “it’s not going to get any better for him.”

“It’s just a matter of time,” the source said.